Alan Thicke's Official Cause Of Death Is Revealed

12/21/2016 6:38 PM ET | Filed under: R.I.P.Sad Sad

no title

It's never easy saying goodbye…

As we reported last week, Alan Thicke passed away at the age of 69 when he suffered chest pains while playing hockey with his son Carter at a rink in Burbank, CA.

On Wednesday, the Thicke of the Night star's official cause of death was revealed.

According to his death certificate, the Canadian actor suffered a "ruptured aorta" and a "standard type A aortic dissection." His time of death was listed as 2:14 p.m. that day.

Over the weekend, the entire cast of Growing Pains — including Leonardo DiCaprio — as well as stars such as Bob Saget, Alex Trebek, and Bill Maher attended a memorial honoring Thicke.

He is survived by his wife Tanya Callau and his three sons Carter, Brennan, and singer Robin Thicke.

Alan will be missed.

[Image via WENN.]

