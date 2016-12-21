Donald Trump's Doctor Says Presidents Don't Have To Divulge Health Problems To The Public: 'That's Why We Have A Vice President'

Dr. Harold Bornstein is at it again!

Just when we thought Donald Trump's kooky doctor couldn't get more out there, he proved us wrong in a rare interview with Stat Magazine.

While Bornstein previously declared Drumpf "the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency", it sounds like he's not all too certain whether or not the president-elect will make it through the next four years. In fact, the doc reasons that's what vice president-elect Mike Pence is for!

The eccentric doctor quipped:

"If something happens to him, then it happens to him. It's like all the rest of us, no? That's why we have a vice president and a speaker of the House and a whole line of people. They can just keep dying."

Well, that's one way to look at it. Not necessarily how the PRESIDENT'S DOCTOR should, but OK.

In addition, Harold feels it's not necessary for Donald to reveal any yuge health problems to the voting public! He even used Ronald Reagan as Presidential precedent, arguing:

"There's nothing to share. Ronald Reagan had pre-senile dementia. I mean, seriously, did they share that one with you, or did Nancy just cover it up?"

Oh damn, Bornstein really went there with the part about Reagan. We wonder if he would roll over in his grave at that one…

As for how life has been since he was thrust into the national spotlight, Bornstein admitted things haven't been easy.

Apparently one passerby recognized the doc and yelled out:

"You're Donald Trump's doctor. I hope he dies!"

Yikes! Sounds intense…

But hey, that's why we have the vice president, right, Doc?

So, what do YOU think of Harold's remarks?

