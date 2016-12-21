Home Videos Photos Shop
Pregnant Irina Shayk Is Spotted Leaving Bradley Cooper's House Wearing Her HUGE Rock!

Pregnant Irina Shayk Is Spotted Leaving Bradley Cooper's House Wearing Her HUGE Rock!

12/21/2016

Enough already! Are they engaged or not??

On Wednesday, Irina Shayk was spotted leaving Bradley Cooper's house in El Lay with her baby bump AND her gorgeous emerald-and-diamond ring!

As we reported last month, sources close to the model confirmed her pregnancy, adding that she is in her second trimester.

Not only are the Victoria's Secret catwalker and The Hangover actor "excited to be parents," they know the sex and have already picked out a few baby names! SO CUTE!

Although no one has confirmed an engagement, it seems likely. We mean… she's wearing a ring on THAT finger!

Spill the beans, y'all!

