Woman Uses Phone Finder App To Locate Missing Husband's Body

Delta Airlines Defends Kicking YouTube Star Adam Saleh Off His Plane In A New Statement
Delta airlines is not backing down!
The American airline got into some hot water this week when they had YouTube star Adam Saleh ejected from his flight at Heathrow Airport. The internet star claims he and his friend Slim Albaher were kicked off the plane because he spoke in Arabic to his mother on the phone. However, there is some dispute over why EXACTLY Adam was asked to deplane.
As Saleh's story started to go viral, Delta was quick to issue a statement regarding the unfortunate incident. Although, as #BoycottDelta began to grow on Twitter, the airline decided to stand by their actions as they issued ANOTHER statement. They stated:
