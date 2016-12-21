Home Videos Photos Shop
Woman Uses Phone Finder App To Locate Missing Husband's Body

12/21/2016

What a tragic story.

Over the weekend, a distraught wife used a phone finder app to locate her 49-year-old husband after he failed to return home on Friday night.

Per multiple reports, the ping of Jayesh Patel's phone eventually led his wife to a crash site on a California highway where she found his Mercedes in a field below the San Mateo interchange.

By the looks of it, Patel's car probably collided with a concrete barrier of the connector ramp and subsequently flipped over the top. At this time, it's unclear what caused the man to lose control of the vehicle.

Related: Two Teen Girls Killed In Car Crash While Streaming Themselves On Facebook

Upon finding the wreckage, Jayesh's wife contacted the the California Highway Patrol and was on the scene when they arrived.

As we previously reported, a phone finder app was used in the investigation of Sherri Papini, a California mom who went missing back in November.

We'll keep you updated as we receive more info on this sad case. Stay safe, everyone.

[Image via Mercury News.]

