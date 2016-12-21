Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Fifth Harmony Blac Chyna J.Law Kylie Jenner PerezTV
Home >> Fill In The Blank, Justin Bieber, Injury, Ouchie!, Hike It! >> Justin Bieber Falls Head Over Heels While Hiking! Fill In The Blank!

Justin Bieber Falls Head Over Heels While Hiking! Fill In The Blank!

12/21/2016 6:03 PM ET | Filed under: Fill In The BlankJustin BieberInjuryOuchie!Hike It!

no title

Just in: Justin's down!

We almost lost Justin Bieber Wednesday afternoon when the pop star suffered a spill while working out in El Lay.

The 22-year-old was getting his hike on in the Hollywood Hills when he lost his footing and fell to the ground — but we're happy to report he immediately got up as if nothing happened, and is said to have no injuries.

Related: Justin Was Just Indicted For His 2013 Argentina Attack!

A bit embarrassing, for sure… but at least it's better than that time he fell through his stage!

Still, Justin was probably thinking "___________________," right as he fell.

Stay safe out there, Justin!

[Image via WENN.]

Tags: , , , , ,

Worst Dressed Celebs Of The Week!
American Music Awards 2016: All The Performance Looks!
9 Times Justin Bieber Lashed Out At His Fans!
This Week In Celebrity Quotes!
Worst Dressed Celebs Of The Week!
How To Live Your Life Like A Celebrity!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Mother Arrested After 3-Month-Old Daughter Reportedly Eaten Alive By RATS While She Was Out Partying!
Next story »
Woman Uses Phone Finder App To Locate Missing Husband's Body
See All Comments