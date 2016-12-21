Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Are NOT Going To Couples Therapy!

This rumor is 100% NOT true!

As we wrote, there were reports that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were going to couples therapy to work on their fractured marriage.

The past few months have been extremely tough for the world's most talked about couple. Not only did the KUWTK star get robbed at gunpoint inside of her Paris residence, the Famous rapper was hospitalized for exhaustion at UCLA Medical Center.

Related: Here's OUR Kardashian Christmas Card 2016!

While both parties are going to counseling for their respective traumas, they are not going together. According to a source:

"They are not in couples counseling, but Kanye does still see a therapist every day."

A different insider says Yeezy's sessions have been extremely helpful and productive.

"He's doing a lot better… He's definitely getting better at saying no to projects."

Over the weekend, Miz Kardashian and Mr. West were spotted out on date night at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, marking their first outing together since the rapper's hospitalization.

Don't write off Kimye just yet! They might actually make it.

[Image via WENN.]

Tags: health, kanye west, kim k, kim kardashian, kimye, kuwtk, love line, mental health, reality tv, yeezy