Kylie Jenner Pays No Mind To The Boob Job Rumors & Posts Another Busty Snap!

Kylie Jenner apparently has nothing to say about those boobie-licious pics she posted to Instagram on Tuesday!

But she has a lot more snaps to share!!

On Wednesday, the 19-year-old entrepreneur graced fans with another busty photo for the 'gram (above), which also highlighted the rest of her svelte curves. Of course, there was no caption because what's left for her to say??

Kylizzle even chose to don less clothing this time around, so she might be living for all the attention and boob job speculation!

Need more evidence? The thriving Jenner posted another shot for fans to gawk over last night — see it (below):

What do U think of all the rumors??

