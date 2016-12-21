Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Fifth Harmony Blac Chyna J.Law Kylie Jenner PerezTV
Home >> Knifestyles, Skin, Body, Kylie Jenner, Instagram >> Kylie Jenner Pays No Mind To The Boob Job Rumors & Posts Another Busty Snap!

Kylie Jenner Pays No Mind To The Boob Job Rumors & Posts Another Busty Snap!

12/21/2016 4:41 PM ET | Filed under: KnifestylesSkinBodyKylie JennerInstagram

Kylie Jenner has yet to address the rumors!

Kylie Jenner apparently has nothing to say about those boobie-licious pics she posted to Instagram on Tuesday!

But she has a lot more snaps to share!!

On Wednesday, the 19-year-old entrepreneur graced fans with another busty photo for the 'gram (above), which also highlighted the rest of her svelte curves. Of course, there was no caption because what's left for her to say??

Related: Kylie Pulls Off A Surprise Engagement For Her Assistant

Kylizzle even chose to don less clothing this time around, so she might be living for all the attention and boob job speculation!

Need more evidence? The thriving Jenner posted another shot for fans to gawk over last night — see it (below):

🎁A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 20, 2016 at 7:17pm PST

What do U think of all the rumors??

[Image via Instagram.]

Tags: , , , , ,

Kylie Jenner's Most Boobalicious Moments
12 Days Of Perezmas: 5 Krazy Kardashian Feuds!
Perezcious Pics: December 11 - 17, 2016
12 Days Of Perezmas: 10 Terrifically Cryptic Posts from Khloé Kardashian
Critics' Choice Awards: Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
Perezcious Pics: December 4 - 10, 2016!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Brutally Honest Bye Bye Birdie Parody Shows How NOT Lovely It Was To Be A Woman In 2016 — Watch!
Next story »
Judge Indicts Justin Bieber For That 2013 Photographer Attack In Argentina!
See All Comments