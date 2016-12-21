2016 has been awful for too many reasons to name, but artist Missy Modell nailed a LOT of the problems women faced — in a single parody song!

For Miz Modell's depressingly funny track, she sings an updated version of How Lovely To Be a Woman from Bye Bye Birdie — with lyrics about p*ssy grabbing, mansplaining, and just overall how women are treated dreadfully by men in 2016!

Related: YouTube Star Says He Was Kicked Off Delta Flight For Speaking Arabic To His Mom!

Missy recreates Ann-Margret's bedroom choreo as she sings:

"How wonderful to know the things a woman knows / How thrilling to be raped on a date then blamed for wearing tight clothes."

Oh man! We kiiinda wish Jennifer Lopez was going to sing this one in NBC's upcoming live musical…

Ch-ch-check out Missy's new video for How Lovely to be a Woman in 2016 as well as her IG post in support of Planned Parenthood (below) and let us know what you think of the song!

What's AH-Mazing about the parody though, is the songstress released it to help promote Planned Parenthood — which has been under CONSTANT attack this year by far right-wingers — and took to Instagram to post a special message (below):

"In case you missed it, I paid homage to my favorite musical #byebyebirdie to encourage support for @plannedparenthood @ppact . Let's get this extremely important organization some donations for the holiday and beyond! Thank you to the most incredible team who made this dream come true @nicstanich@thatbensheehan @vornietom@leahmmann @websmusic . Share and enjoy! Here we come 2017. Full video link in bio 💋🌂❤️️👠✨ #howlovelytobeawomanin2016"

Do you like Miz Modell's version How Lovely better than the original?

[Image via Instagram/YouTube.]

Tags: broadway babies, bye bye birdie, how lovely to be a woman, how lovely to be a woman in 2016, instagram, jennifer lopez, missy modell, planned parenthood, social issues, youtube