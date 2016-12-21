Mother Arrested After 3-Month-Old Daughter Reportedly Eaten Alive By RATS While She Was Out Partying!

Well, this is just horrifying.

A mother in South Africa was arrested after coming home from a night of partying to find her 3-month-old daughter dead in her bed — after the infant was allegedly eaten by a group of oversized rats.

According to South African newspaper the Kathorus Mail, the incident happened over the weekend in Johannesburg.

The 26-year-old woman, who is charged with child neglect, reportedly took her daughter's twin brother to a tavern Friday evening and left her baby girl at home alone.

Noluthando Mtshali, daughter of the landlady who rented out a "shack" (pictured above) to the mother, told The Sun the woman frequently went out partying. She said:

"The only thing this woman likes is going out partying. She came back in the early hours of the morning with a new boyfriend and they tried to break into the shack since she had lost the key and they found the baby girl dead. They were claiming that the child was burnt."

The landlady, Sesi Mtshali, said the woman came running out of the shack at about 6:30 a.m. local time screaming after discovering the remains of her baby's body — and suspects local rats were the cause of the death. She explained:

"We have lots of rats in the area. She leaves the children alone all night long and they cry themselves to sleep… She would not say she left the baby alone."

However, not everyone is convinced rats ate the child. Neighbor Dunyiswa Xhashwe told local press it might be even worse:

"I think the mother of the child needs to tell us what she did to her child because I don't buy it that rats can do something like that to the skin of a person. I arrived first at the scene because others were afraid to go inside. I found that the condition of the skin of the dead child was nothing like that of a person who was bitten by rats. It may have been something else."

What could be worse than getting eaten alive by rats!?

The infant's twin brother Lucky is now in the custody of their 28-year-old father and his new girlfriend, who said the tot "looked like he had not eaten for days" when he arrived.

Local police spokesperson Capt. Mega Ndobe confirmed the arrest of the mother, saying:

"I can confirm the little girl died after being eaten by rats. The mother has been arrested and is facing charges of child negligence and the case will be heard in court next year."

This is something straight out of a horror movie. Our hearts go out to the victim's family at this devastating time, and we're glad her brother is in a safe environment.

