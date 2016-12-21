Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Fifth Harmony Blac Chyna J.Law Kylie Jenner PerezTV
Home >> Music Minute, Nelly Furtado, Nostalgia >> Nelly Furtado Makes Her Return To Music With A Haunting Home Video For Pipe Dreams!

Nelly Furtado Makes Her Return To Music With A Haunting Home Video For Pipe Dreams!

12/21/2016 5:29 PM ET | Filed under: Music MinuteNelly FurtadoNostalgia

no title

This is a dream come true!

Nelly Furtado was destined for greatness when her smash single Promiscuous went No. 1 back in 2006… and now, more than ten years later, that's no longer just a pipe dream.

That's because the Canadian singer just made her triumphant return to music on Tuesday with a haunting home video for her new song, Pipe Dreams!

Video: Nelly Furtado Praises Missy Elliott At VH1's Hip Hop Honors

While many pop stars try to replicate the 90s, we don't think we've ever seen another music video so perfectly encapsulate the time period — It's almost creepy-good.

And it doesn't hurt that the song itself kinda sounds like Lana Del Rey at her best!

Plus, we're only about three months away from being treated to Nelly's entire sixth studio album The Ride on March 31, 2017!

Ch-ch-check out Nelly Furtado's Pipe Dreams (below)!!!

Welcome back, Nelly!

[Image via YouTube.]

Tags: , , , , ,

12 Days Of Perezmas: 6 Sexy Music Videos!
12 Days Of Perezmas: 7 Delicious Diss Tracks!
10 Must-Have Pop Culture Gifts Of 2016!
12 Days Of Perezmas: 11 Elevating Obama Family Moments!
Every Musician Who's Had A Las Vegas Residency!
American Music Awards 2016: Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams
View Pics »
« Previous story
Woman Uses Phone Finder App To Locate Missing Husband's Body
Next story »
Donald Trump's Doctor Says Presidents Don't Have To Divulge Health Problems To The Public: 'That's Why We Have A Vice President'
See All Comments