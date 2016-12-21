Nelly Furtado Makes Her Return To Music With A Haunting Home Video For Pipe Dreams!

This is a dream come true!

Nelly Furtado was destined for greatness when her smash single Promiscuous went No. 1 back in 2006… and now, more than ten years later, that's no longer just a pipe dream.

That's because the Canadian singer just made her triumphant return to music on Tuesday with a haunting home video for her new song, Pipe Dreams!

While many pop stars try to replicate the 90s, we don't think we've ever seen another music video so perfectly encapsulate the time period — It's almost creepy-good.

And it doesn't hurt that the song itself kinda sounds like Lana Del Rey at her best!

Plus, we're only about three months away from being treated to Nelly's entire sixth studio album The Ride on March 31, 2017!

Ch-ch-check out Nelly Furtado's Pipe Dreams (below)!!!

Welcome back, Nelly!

