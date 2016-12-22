The plot thickens in the case of Adam Saleh v. Delta...

Early Wednesday, the YouTube star made headlines when he accused the airline of kicking him off a flight for speaking Arabic over the phone to his mother.

But now that the flight has landed, so have other eyewitnesses of the incident -- and they're claiming a much different version of Saleh's story actually went down.

Fellow passenger Anthony Ellis, who speaks Arabic, said he was seated a row in front of the YouTuber and his friend Slim Albaher and overheard them "trying to antagonize people" while one of them was filming reactions.

He told The Washington Post:

