Don't Think Benedict Cumberbatch Is Good-Looking? His Own Mother Agrees With You!

Whether you like to believe it or not, there are some people out there who don't think Benedict Cumberbatch is a stone cold fox!!

Apparently, one of those people is the British actor's own mother, who thought her son wasn't handsome enough to play Sherlock in the smash hit BBC series!

In a recent interview, showrunner Steven Moffat explained that the Imitation Game star has never considered himself good looking — and even his mom Wanda Ventham made it clear her son was no Robert Downey Jr.!

Speaking to Time Out, he said:

"Benedict's mum didn't think he was good-looking enough to play Sherlock. Nobody did. [Benedict] never thought of himself as good-looking and everyone casually agreed with him. He still regards it as preposterous that he's become this sex symbol."

Um… has he NOT seen himself in that Doctor Strange getup? We mean, who can pull off a cape??

While no one may be giving Cumberbatch his due credit in the looks department, Moffat praised the 40-year-old's onscreen talents, adding:

"Only great actors do well as Sherlock Holmes. It's a silly part. You have to have that weight, style and gravitas to anchor him and make him real. Cumberbatch is an utterly brilliant actor. He will go down in history."

That's for damn sure!

Do YOU think the actor isn't hot enough to play Sherlock?

