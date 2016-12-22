Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Are STILL Invited To Kris Jenner's Holiday Party — Despite Reports Saying Otherwise!

Not taking sides!

Despite previous reports indicating otherwise, Kris Jenner is staying neutral following her son Rob Kardashian's huge fight with his baby momma, Blac Chyna, as the twosome are STILL invited to the Momager's upcoming holiday party. Well looky there!

It's said Kris and her daughters — Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner — are eager to stay out of Rob and Chyna's latest drama. One insider dished to Us Weekly:

"The sisters aren't getting involved and won't be taking sides. The family all supports Chyna."

After years of dealing with Rob's issues, we have a feeling the Kardashian-Jenner brood are sympathetic to the video vixen's situation. As you may recall, the mother-of-two left the sock mogul all alone after he seemingly hacked her Instagram account. Not to mention, there have been accusations that Chyna got physical with Kardashian prior to their blowup over the weekend.

Nonetheless, it seems the KUWTK vet is taking on the bulk of the blame for this particular fight as a different source revealed:

"Rob acknowledges that he has these up and downs and it's stressful around the holidays with a new baby."

Man, oh man. And while the duo are back together, it looks as though they have a lot to work on as they are reportedly going to counseling together.

Here's hoping Rob and Chyna can maintain an amicable relationship until at least after the holidays. Fingers crossed!

