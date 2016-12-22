Brad Pitt Files ANOTHER Motion To Keep Angelina Jolie From Airing Out Their Children's Personal Information

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's bitter custody battle rages on.

As you know, the actor was deeply disappointed after a court refused his request to have all custody court docs sealed from the public.

Miz Jolie's lawyer, Laura Wasser, has said their team initially denied the filing because they were not consulted ahead of time by Brad's reps — but that Angie does not oppose keeping deets about the kids under wraps.

Regardless, on Wednesday, the 53-year-old filed yet another motion asking a judge to seal any records regarding the estranged couple's six minor children in an effort to protect their privacy.

The court docs slam the 41-year-old, saying Jolie "appears to be determined to ignore even agreed upon standards relating to the children's best interest," including the release of the kids' health information:

"[Jolie] exposed the children by making public the names of their therapists and other mental health professionals."

Pitt goes on to assert that the actress has "no self-regulating mechanism" to prevent the release of sensitive information, as she's made certain documents public more than once:

"Although she had already made them public, she did it again."

The humanitarian can now respond to the filing before a judge is set to make a decision.

Sigh. We're happy to see Brad taking a stand for the brood — and we hope everything works out for the kids' sake.

