Angelina Jolie Calls Brad Pitt's Latest Legal Motion A 'Press Move'!

The mudslinging continues!

As we reported, Brad Pitt filed another motion asking a judge to seal any records regarding his six children in order to protect their privacy. The court documents also criticized Angelina Jolie for releasing their health information, including names of therapists and mental health professionals.

According to sources, the Salt actress thinks this latest legal move "makes no sense" and is redundant of other agreements already in place!

An insider told Daily Mail Online:

"Everyone was surprised that he filed with the court because he already filed with the court before. Besides, Angelina had already signed an agreement to seal the court file. It protects the children and it also protects information about Brad."

In regards to the actress failing to protect her brood's privacy:

"All parties have already agreed and signed. The accusation that she is not protecting the privacy of her children is clearly false."

If Jolie truly wanted to make Pitt look bad, she would've released information regarding a September incident where he allegedly had an altercation with son Maddox on a private plane. (He has since been cleared.)

"If Angelina wanted to detail what happened on the plane, she could have. Nothing has been released and Angelina has kept silent."

Ultimately, she thinks this is all a "press move."

Geesh! So much drama with these two!

