Britney Spears Stays 'Motivated' In This Bendy Stretching Pic — Looking Good!

Fans call her Godney for a reason!

On Wednesday, Britney Spears took to Instagram to (once again) flaunt her rockin' body. Show 'em how it's done, girl!

For the bendy pic (above), the A-lister wrote:

"Stretching in the morning keeps me motivated 💜💜💜💜"

Oh, we're about it! In fact, this isn't the first time the Toxic singer's showed off her stretching skills as she took to IG earlier in the week and shared a very similar photo (below).

Good morning! May you all have a blessed day 😊A photo posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Dec 19, 2016 at 9:19am PST

SLAYYYYYYY! And we don't blame the iconic pop star for trying to stay motivated as she's currently on break from her Las Vegas residency, Britney: Piece of Me.

Not to mention, the blonde stunner is rumored to be seeing fitness instructor/Slumber Party hottie Sam Asghari. We bet he's fun to work out with. LOLz!

TBH, we're just happy to see how well Britney is doing these days. Keep it up!

[Image via Instagram.]

