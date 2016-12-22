Home Videos Photos Shop
Britney Spears Stays 'Motivated' In This Bendy Stretching Pic — Looking Good!

Fans call her Godney for a reason!

On Wednesday, Britney Spears took to Instagram to (once again) flaunt her rockin' body. Show 'em how it's done, girl!

GIFs: The Evolution Of Britney's Abs!

For the bendy pic (above), the A-lister wrote:

"Stretching in the morning keeps me motivated 💜💜💜💜"

Oh, we're about it! In fact, this isn't the first time the Toxic singer's showed off her stretching skills as she took to IG earlier in the week and shared a very similar photo (below).

Good morning! May you all have a blessed day 😊A photo posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Dec 19, 2016 at 9:19am PST

SLAYYYYYYY! And we don't blame the iconic pop star for trying to stay motivated as she's currently on break from her Las Vegas residency, Britney: Piece of Me.

Not to mention, the blonde stunner is rumored to be seeing fitness instructor/Slumber Party hottie Sam Asghari. We bet he's fun to work out with. LOLz!

TBH, we're just happy to see how well Britney is doing these days. Keep it up!

See All Comments