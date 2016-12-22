Camila Cabello's 2017 Solo Album Has Been In The Works For MONTHS — Even Though Fifth Harmony Only JUST Learned She Was Leaving!

She's been doin' bad things on her own for a while now!

If you've been trying keeping up with all this Fifth Harmony drama… then you're probably still just as confused as we are by all the conflicting reports.

Luckily, we're starting to piece together the evidence that led to Camila Cabello's exit from the girl group — and it looks like Lauren Jauregui, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane, and Ally Brooke have been out of the loop for even longer than we originally thought!

Video: What Do Khloé & Demi Have To Do With Fifth Harmony's Breakup?!

In their first announcement, 5H made it seem as though they only learned of Camila's departure on Sunday when it went into effect. However, the I Know What You Did Last Summer singer made sure to point out they were actually informed a month earlier in November in her first official statement.

But now we're not so sure she wasn't actually being shady with the news…

That's because Billboard's in-depth look at their demise on Wednesday proves Camila has been planning her departure for "the better part of a year" — and she already has a solo album on the way!

In fact, we're hearing we can expect her first lead single as a soloist sometime this Spring before getting a full set as early as Summer 2017!!!

The 19-year-old even has studio time booked through January, with hitmakers like Diplo and Benny Bianco in tow.

That means people on her team DEFINITELY knew she was leaving — though the rest of the band may have assumed she was only lending guest vocals to Shawn Mendes and Machine Gun Kelly.

With that said, Normani has also been teasing Fifth Harmony's follow-up to 7/27 recently… so could we be getting dueling album drops from the former friends in six months' time?!

We can only hope.

So… are U more excited for CC1 or 5H3??

