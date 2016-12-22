Chris Pratt & Jennifer Lawrence Ghost On Interview After 'Awkward' Sex Question — Listen!

Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence are two of the most open, honest actors in Hollywood.

But that doesn't mean interviewers can't still go a little TOO far with their questions!

On Thursday, the Passengers actors chatted with Australia's KIIS Summer Fling radio show to help promote their movie. While the pair were musing on the deep subject of the possibility of extraterrestrial life with cohost Matty Acton, the show's other host Sophie Monk shifted the conversation to something WAY more personal — sex.

Monk brought up the fact that the stars bump uglies on the kitchen table in their sci-fi flick and then asked:

"What's the most adventurous place you've had sex?"

A little forward but not THAT odd a question. Probably one for which you want to build a rapport first, not something very easy to do on a 10-minute phoner.

Chris was his normal quick-witted and silly self as he responded saying "airplane." To make things more uncomfortable, Sophie wanted to know how he was able to "angle" himself to perform the act, to which the Parks and Recreation star said:

"I hung from the ceiling by my feet like a bat!"

Way to make a weird situation a little lighthearted Pratt!

The inappropriate interviewer then went on to J.Law what her answer was, to which The Hunger Games star replied:

"I don't really have anything. I like being safe… That's what really turns me on."

She clearly wasn't interested in answering the question, but Sophie pressed on. That's when Acton called his professional partner out saying:

"You've made this so awkward, Sophie. What kind of question is that? What are you doing?"

In an odd turn of events, when the radio hosts went back to Chris and Jennifer for their response, the actors had already disconnected without even saying goodbye.

Acton then addresses his radio cohost again, asking:

"Sophie, what did you do?"

Miz Monk tried to defend her question as she said:

"I didn't do anything. We ran out of time and I wasted good time on stupid questions, that's what I did… I just wanted the good stuff. Who wants to know boring things?"

Well, apparently Jen and Chris, who seemed genuinely interested in the space talk. Learn to read the room, girl.

Ch-ch-check out the interview (below) and jump to the 47:53 mark for the all the awkwardness!

