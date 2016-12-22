Home Videos Photos Shop
Chyna's Autopsy Report Reveals Her Death Was Caused By Combination Of Prescription Drugs & Alcohol

Get the newest details on Chyna's passing.

It's been eight months since Chyna's untimely passing, but the reports from her autopsy are just coming in.

There has been speculation about a possible drug overdose and on Thursday, TMZ revealed the WWE starlet did have traces of a slew of prescription drugs and also alcohol in her system.

So heartbreaking!

As you may or may not remember, Chyna (whose real name was Joan Lauer) was found unresponsive in bed on April 20 with a "bloody purge on the pillow underneath her face." Officials say she had pills strewn across her room, along with pipes and a grinder.

According to the Los Angeles County Coroner's report, the 46-year-old was found with Oxycodone, Oxymorphone, Valium, muscle relaxer Nordiazepam, and sleeping pill Temazepam all in her system.

And TMZ also adds one of her family members told the coroner Chyna was an alcoholic who "drank cheap wine" and had an addiction to prescription pills!

Hopefully the results of her autopsy report, while heartbreaking, will bring her friends and loved ones some closure.

Our thoughts continue to be with them.

[Image via Chyna/Twitter.]

