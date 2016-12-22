Courtney Stodden Asks Santa To Kiss Her Under Her Mistletoe Bikini In A Truly Terrible (i.e. MUST WATCH) Christmas Music Video!

This may be the best gift we've ever received…

There are still three days to go before the actual holiday, but we think it's safe to say Christmas definitely came early this year!

That's because Courtney Stodden decided to show off her love for the North Pole in her new music video Mistletoe Bikini on Wednesday… and it is truly heaven sent.

Not only does Courtney utilize every sexually-explicit Christmas pun imaginable — candy canes, chimneys, and jingle bells, to name a few — she tops the entire thing off with a lap dance for Santa Clause!

With that said… it's actually catchy AF and she doesn't even sound half-bad!

Ch-ch-check out Courtney Stodden's Mistletoe Bikini (below)!!!

[Image via YouTube.]

