Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Fifth Harmony Blac Chyna Bella Thorne Kylie PerezTV
Home >> Love Line, Kristen Bell, Cute!, Funny >> Dax Shepard Was 'Suspicious' Of Kristen Bell When They First Met Because Of THIS!

Dax Shepard Was 'Suspicious' Of Kristen Bell When They First Met Because Of THIS!

12/22/2016 11:43 AM ET | Filed under: Love LineKristen BellCute!Funny

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard

Dax Shepard was a little unsure about Kristen Bell's "unbridled happiness" when they first met — as any cynic would be! LOLz!

As you may know, the pair were introduced in 2007 during a birthday party with mutual pals… and now nearly ten years and two daughters later, they've successfully turned into one of Hollywood's most loved couples!

Related: Kristen & Dax Share Same-Sex Smooch With Another Couple!

Speaking to Good Housekeeping during a recent interview, the 41-year-old (who celebrated 12 years of sobriety in September!) said he was a little freaked out by the Frozen star at first:

"When I met her and her friends, I was suspicious of their unbridled happiness. I thought, ‘Something stinks here; they're in a cult.'"

Ha!

And the rest is history!

[Image via FayesVision/WENN.]

Tags: , , , ,

12 Days Of Perezmas: 12 Traumatizing Breakups!
All About The Showmance! Celebs Who Hooked Up On Set!
The Bachelor -- Meet The 30 Women Competing For Nick Viall's Heart!
All The 2016 Celebrity Shade We're Thankful For!
This Week In Celebrity Quotes!
Best Dressed Celebs Of The Week!
View Pics »
« Previous story
James Franco Gifted Bryan Cranston With Weed After Filming Why Him? — In The Form Of Art!
Next story »
Seth Meyers Explains Just How AWFUL President Donald Trump Will Be For The Environment!
See All Comments