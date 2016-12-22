Dax Shepard Was 'Suspicious' Of Kristen Bell When They First Met Because Of THIS!

Dax Shepard was a little unsure about Kristen Bell's "unbridled happiness" when they first met — as any cynic would be! LOLz!

As you may know, the pair were introduced in 2007 during a birthday party with mutual pals… and now nearly ten years and two daughters later, they've successfully turned into one of Hollywood's most loved couples!

Related: Kristen & Dax Share Same-Sex Smooch With Another Couple!

Speaking to Good Housekeeping during a recent interview, the 41-year-old (who celebrated 12 years of sobriety in September!) said he was a little freaked out by the Frozen star at first:

"When I met her and her friends, I was suspicious of their unbridled happiness. I thought, ‘Something stinks here; they're in a cult.'"

Ha!

And the rest is history!

[Image via FayesVision/WENN.]

Tags: cute!, dax shepard, funny, kristen bell, love line