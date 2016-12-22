The plot thickens in the case of Adam Saleh v. Delta…
Early Wednesday, the YouTube star made headlines when he accused the airline of kicking him off a flight for speaking Arabic over the phone to his mother.
But now that the flight has landed, so have other eyewitnesses of the incident — and they're claiming a much different version of Saleh's story actually went down.
Fellow passenger Anthony Ellis, who speaks Arabic, said he was seated a row in front of the YouTuber and his friend Slim Albaher and overheard them "trying to antagonize people" while one of them was filming reactions.
He told The Washington Post:
"He was never any part on the phone — I would have heard the whole conversation. If someone's being racist, I would stand up right away. In this day in age, you defend each other. It wasn't like that. I mean, this guy was trying to antagonize people. I think because they made it into such a big scenario, [Saleh] then kind of panicked a little bit."
Hmmm… that seems to be more in line with Delta's follow-up statement in which they alleged the ejected duo "sought to disrupt the cabin with provocative behavior."
Another passenger from the flight took to social media to further dispute the internet prankster's story, sharing a photo of his boarding pass as proof.
Claiming neither Saleh nor his friend was on a phone call, he explained:
"The YouTube guy was trying to get his friend to shout something in Arabic which he did a total of 4 times… A couple of passengers after the second time said they were making themselves and their young children uncomfortable and could they shut up."
A third passenger shed more light on the incident in a Facebook post, claiming another traveler "heard someone saying ‘um del lum lakum," adding:
"He heard this a few times and he stated that ‘the guy was shouting it so I had to turn around and see what it was about.' ‘I could tell that his friend was telling him what to say and he would repeat it. He told him how to say it and say it louder and he was pumping his fists in the air.'"
Those claims were supported by another Facebook user, who shared that his boyfriend, seated "directly in front of them," alleged that "the entire thing was planned," continuing:
"[Saleh] wasn't on the phone with his mom speaking Arabic. He and his friends were shouting in Arabic with their fists balled up in the air. They were removed from the plane for being loud and disruptive, then started filming claiming they were victims. These guys aren't victims, they are social media whores."
Wow! Sounds like a case of he said, they said — but clearly something is fishy with Saleh's version of the story…
Either way, it will be interesting to see how the YouTuber handles this overwhelming turbulence.
What do YOU think?
