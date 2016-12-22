Donald Trump Finally Finds Another Performer For The Inauguration Ceremony!

They may not be 'yuge… but at least they said yes.

One of the only silver linings to come out of Donald Trump's dark ascension to power was that literally no one in Hollywood wanted to take part in his inauguration!

While the racist Republican was able to convince 16-year-old America's Got Talent winner Jackie Evancho to perform the National Anthem, the President-elect simply couldn't find someone A-List to sing for when he gets sworn in on January 20… until now, that is.

Video: Samantha Bee & Glenn Beck Truce Over Trump!

Don't worry — Celine Dion, KISS, Garth Brooks, Elton John, and all the other A-list musicians out there are still boycotting his big day.

But they found someone! We'll give you a hint… Think BIG…

As in 360 members big! That's right, Donald Trump and Mike Pence will be treated to the musical stylings of…

The Mormon Tabernacle Choir!!!

Choir president Ron Jarrett confirmed his group's gig on their website Thursday morning, saying:

"The Mormon Tabernacle Choir has a great tradition of performing at the inaugurals of U.S. presidents. Singing the music of America is one of the things we do best. We are honored to be able to serve our country by providing music for the inauguration of our next president."

Good for them, we guess.

Don't get us wrong: Performing for the President of the United States is a HUGE deal! It's just too bad there won't be anyone actually deserving of being President there that day. Though Jackie Evancho is strong on LGBT rights…

Related: Tom Arnold Says He Has A Tape Of Trump Using Racial Slurs!

But at least Drumpf finally found another musical act willing to put up with his bigotry long enough to sing!

So, who do U think Team Trump will announce next??

[Image via CBS.]

Tags: celine dion, donald trump, elton john, garth brooks, gotta have faith, jackie evancho, kiss, mormon tabernacle choir, mormons, music minute, politik