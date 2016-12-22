Home Videos Photos Shop
Which Hollywood Hunk Would You Smooch Under The Mistletoe?!

12/22/2016 11:58 AM ET | Filed under: Jake GyllenhaalYummy Yummy ScrewLove LineRyan GoslingLeonardo DiCaprioHolidazePlay With Perez

Our holiday Wish List isn't exactly filled with toys.

Well, not those kinds of toys! LOLz! Anyway, we've instead been hoping a seXXXy celeb Santa would, ahem, come down our chimney for a sweet smooch under the mistletoe!

Seriously, wouldn't that make the holidays merry and bright?!

However, we can't decide whether we want to lock lips with Jake Gyllenhaal, Ryan Gosling, Leonardo DiCaprio, or another Hollywood hottie.

And, if we can't figure it out, it's going to be a very blue balls Christmas!

But luckily, there's a handy dandy quiz that will tell you just which A-lister you'll be kissing this holiday season! Ch-ch-check it out (below)!

[Image via Adriana M. Barraza/Michael Boardman/WENN.]

