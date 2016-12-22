Ivanka Trump is getting a lot of sh*t for standing by her dad.

After supporting Donald Trump despite all his abhorrent actions and controversial comments, the 35-year-old is being called out by a group of artists who have works displayed in her posh pad in New York.

Curator Alison Gingeras, dealer Bill Powers, artist Jonathan Horowitz, and others founded an organization called Halt Action Group, or HAG, which has since launched a campaign called "Dear Ivanka."

The initiative is protesting in the form of Instagram posts to alert the businesswoman's attention to all the horrible sh*t everyone's anticipating from the President-elect and to attempt to inspire her "to answer for some of the hypocrisy she embodies," as Miz Gingeras told Bloomberg.

Alison told the outlet that HAG has reached out to the artists whose work is flaunted and proudly displayed on Miz Trump's IG, in an effort to "thwart the normalization of what was unfolding in front of our eyes."

Many such artists support the group's movement. Alex Da Corte took to the photo-sharing site to bluntly tell Ivanka he doesn't want to be associated with her, captioning a photo of the blonde posing with his work:

"Dear @Ivankatrump please get my work off of your walls. I am embarrassed to be seen with you."

Artist Alex Israel — whose work can be seen behind the mogul's dining room table — penned a more encouraging plea to the First Daughter-Elect, writing:

"Please stand with artists and so many people around the world who believe that America means equality for all people."

While Nate Lowman's "bullet hole" silkscreen hangs behind Ivanka's piano, he joined other artists in a protest march a few — organized by HAG a few weeks ago — outside a building owned by husband Jared Kushner's family.

But on Thursday, the group exclaimed that Donald Trump's supporters have now threatened the safety of the opposing artists in a lengthy IG post (below):

Ugh.

What do U make of all this, Perezcious readers?!

[Image via Ivanka Trump/Instagram.]

