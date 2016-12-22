Home Videos Photos Shop
James Franco Gifted Bryan Cranston With Weed After Filming Why Him? — In The Form Of Art!

12/22/2016 11:51 AM ET | Filed under: TV NewsFilm FlickersConan O'BrienJames FrancoLate Night TVBryan Cranston

James Franco knows a thing or two about weed.

Not only has the actor played a stoner on the big screen, but he's also besties with Seth Rogen IRL — so it's no surprise he finds marijuana to be another source of artistic inspiration.

While his eccentric artwork made for the perfect set design for the upcoming comedy Why Him? — in which the 38-year-old plays an eccentric tech billionaire — it also made for a fantastically awkward present to costar Bryan Cranston.

The gift in question came up when the duo appeared on Wednesday's Conan after the host asked Franco about the art he created for the new film.

Never one to shoot down an opportunity to create some weird sh*t, Franco explained:

"There was supposed to be a lot of art in the house, and they consulted me: 'What kind of art do you think you would have?' They showed me kind of very generic paintings, so I thought, 'Well, I have some paintings that may be funnier and may be more in line with the character.'"

Those paintings included one of a fat squirrel and another of two humping capybaras — which was aptly titled "Humping Capybaras."

But when it came time to present his onscreen father-in-law with a cast gift, Franco chose a very special painting — a marijuana leaf covered in REAL weed!

Sorry, Jared Leto — you're not only method actor who can give your costars unwanted presents!

Ch-ch-check out the clip (below) to see how Cranston — and his wife — reacted to the painting!

