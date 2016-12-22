Jenelle Evans & Farrah Abraham Remember 16 And Pregnant's Valerie Fairman After Her Shocking Death

This is so heartbreaking.

This week, we learned 16 and Pregnant alum Valerie Fairman had tragically passed away after a suspected overdose. The mother of seven-year-old Naveah was only 23.

On Thursday, Teen Mom stars Jenelle Evans and Farrah Abraham took to Instagram to express their grief and remember their fellow MTV personality.

Miz Evans shared a sweet snap alongside the late reality star (above), captioning the shot:

"Rest Easy Angel. 💔👼🏽#RIPValerie my heart is heavy and my prayers go out to your family and Nevaeh."

Farrah used the photo-sharing site to post a pic of a news article about Valerie's shocking passing, and got very emotional in the caption.

You can see her powerful post (below):

I feel so heartfelt with sadness of the struggles Valerie was going through I deeply am saddened by this tragedy and I wish that others around Valerie could have helped her and I pray nothing but protection , love and peace to her daughter through this very confusing holiday time. Only 23 we lost a very beautiful young mom with the world ahead of her. Surround yourself with other who will truly care and be a great influence be careful.A photo posted by Farrah Abraham (@farrah__abraham) on Dec 22, 2016 at 9:18am PST

So sad.

Our hearts are with everyone affected by this terrible tragedy.

[Image via Jenelle Evans/Instagram.]

