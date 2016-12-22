Home Videos Photos Shop
Jenelle Evans & Farrah Abraham Remember 16 And Pregnant's Valerie Fairman After Her Shocking Death

12/22/2016 8:31 PM ET | Filed under: MTVDrugsR.I.P.Sad SadAddictionReality TVTeen MomFarrah Abraham

This is so heartbreaking.

This week, we learned 16 and Pregnant alum Valerie Fairman had tragically passed away after a suspected overdose. The mother of seven-year-old Naveah was only 23.

On Thursday, Teen Mom stars Jenelle Evans and Farrah Abraham took to Instagram to express their grief and remember their fellow MTV personality.

Miz Evans shared a sweet snap alongside the late reality star (above), captioning the shot:

"Rest Easy Angel. 💔👼🏽#RIPValerie my heart is heavy and my prayers go out to your family and Nevaeh."

Farrah used the photo-sharing site to post a pic of a news article about Valerie's shocking passing, and got very emotional in the caption.

You can see her powerful post (below):

So sad.

Our hearts are with everyone affected by this terrible tragedy.

