Chris Pratt & Jennifer Lawrence's Sex Questions, Vin Diesel's Sexual Harassment, And MORE Of The Most Awkward Celeb Interviews!

12/22/2016

There's nothing like an awkward interview to make you cringe!

This week, we were blessed with TWO embarrassing sitdowns that turned innocent movie promotions into forced conversations about sex — the first of which was with Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence during a promotional radio interview for Passengers.

All was going well in the chat with Australia's KIIS Summer Fling, until the hosts quickly pivoted the conversation from space travel to crazy sex stories — and the actors were so weirded out, they hung up without saying goodbye!

However, the thirsty radio hosts were nothing compared to Vin Diesel's thirst for a Brazilian YouTuber who was interviewing him for xXx: The Return of Xander Cage!

Throughout the chat, the action star kept interrupting the pretty professional's questions to tell her how "beautiful" she was and that he was "falling in love" with her — and she was definitely NOT feeling the creepfest!

For more awkward, angry, and CRAZY celeb interviews…

[Image via Sony Pictures/YouTube.]

