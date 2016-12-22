Johnny Depp Is Trying To Get Amber Heard To Pay $100,000 Of His Legal Fees — But Why?

Will Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's legal battle EVER end?

Earlier this week, the Pirates Of The Caribbean star's lawyer, Laura Wasser, filed new documents at the Los Angeles Superior Court which requested that the Magic Mike XXL actress pay $100,000 towards Depp's legal fees. Eek!

Not to mention, Johnny also wants to deduct this specific amount from his next divorce settlement payment if the blonde stunner fails to pay the sum within 10 days of the court's ruling. Of course, this would only benefit the A-lister if a judge rules in his favor!

The filing, which was obtained by Entertainment Tonight, states the industry vet has racked up a legal bill of around $1 million due to his attorneys' fees and costs. To make matters worse, Wasser has called out Amber's antics during the case as she's said the 30-year-old acted "erratically" and "uncooperatively" throughout the legal proceedings!

Depp's legal counsel wrote:

"The impact of her relentless pursuit on Johnny — the damage her false allegations have caused his personal and professional reputation, his and his family's emotional well-being, and his finances-appears to be of no interest to Amber."

Harsh.

We have a feeling this clap back from the actor-turned-rocker's camp has something to do with the Request for Order motion Heard's team asked for on December 13. In case you forgot, The Danish Girl star accused Johnny of not upholding their divorce agreement as he hadn't shipped her belongings or transferred their Range Rover into her name. Also, Amber claims Johnny broke their agreement first after he donated $200,000 directly to the charities she had selected instead of allowing her to do it herself.

Laura has since called the motion for payment "entirely unnecessary." Smh.

It'll be inneresting to see who walks away victorious on January 13 when the former flames' reps face off in court.

