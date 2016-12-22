Kendra Wilkinson Spilled The Beans About Santa Claus To Her 7-Year-Old Son & Here's Why…

Now Several Delta Passengers Are Disputing YouTuber Adam Saleh's Story: 'These Guys Aren't Victims'
The plot thickens in the case of Adam Saleh v. Delta...
Early Wednesday, the YouTube star made headlines when he accused the airline of kicking him off a flight for speaking Arabic over the phone to his mother.
But now that the flight has landed, so have other eyewitnesses of the incident -- and they're claiming a much different version of Saleh's story actually went down.
Fellow passenger Anthony Ellis, who speaks Arabic, said he was seated a row in front of the YouTuber and his friend Slim Albaher and overheard them "trying to antagonize people" while one of them was filming reactions.
He told The Washington Post:
