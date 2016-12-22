Kesha Reflects On Her Intense Year & Teases That 'Vulnerable And Honest' Duet With Mystery Grammy-Winner In Heartfelt New Post

Kesha's had quite a year.

After a lengthy legal battle with her accused rapist Dr. Luke, the pop star was ultimately denied her injunction bid earlier this year.

And while she's vowed to never stop fighting, the 29-year-old remains under Sony's legal domain.

Fortunately, things seem to be slowly getting better for the songstress, as the music giant has promised new content from the hitmaker. She's also been working on a cool collab with a mysterious Grammy-winning artist.

And on Thursday, the blonde reflected on her emotional year in a new Instagram post.

She shared a black-and-white selfie (above) and dished just a teeny bit more about that exciting duet, writing in the caption:

"just got back a mix of me and someone singing a duet crying happy tears never in my life imagined this dream could ever actually come true…. please pray one day y'all can hear this music. it's the most vulnerable and honest I have ever been to myself and it's literally documenting me growing up. I cannot wait and will forever fight for u to hear it."

Plus, she once again thanked the Animals who have stayed by her side throughout the contentious court drama with her alleged abuser, adding:

"merry everything and happy every day and thank you for not abandoning me while I fight the good fight. I just want to make art. and let you hear it. that's all I want for Christmas. and my New Years resolution is to finish my record and give it to you. thank you animals. love y'all."

Here's hoping the singer will FINALLY release a new album in 2017!

