New Couple Alert! Kristen Stewart & Stella Maxwell ARE Dating!

Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell are dating… a week after being spotted hanging out together!

The news comes as a bit of a surprise considering the Twilight actress and St. Vincent made their red carpet debut in October, but they've both since moved on apparently!

Video: Kristen Opens Up To Ellen DeGeneres!

A source close to the two confirmed the new relationship to People, saying:

"Kristen is dating Stella Maxwell. They are having fun."

Ooh la la!

As we previously reported, the gorge starlets were spotted playing pool at a bar in Savannah, Georgia, and it turns out it's because the Victoria's Secret model flew out just to visit KStew!

An insider spilled:

"When Kristen filmed in Savannah, she spent several days together with Stella, who came to visit her. She was with Kristen on the set most days and seemed to have fun."

Aww! Sounds like everything is going swell one week into their relationship, with the source adding:

"Kristen also seemed very happy with Stella around. They weren't affectionate, but definitely acted very friendly and like they had the best time hanging out. Stella seems very easy going. She is always very smiley and has a cute personality."

We're wishing them the best!

But what do U think of this new pairing??

