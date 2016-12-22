Little Boy's Reaction To Finally Getting Adopted Is TOO ADORABLE! See The Best Reactions To The Viral Pics!

What a sweet story!

Three-year-old Michael Brown (pictured above) was officially adopted by his foster family on Tuesday, and his reaction couldn't be cuter!

His adoptive sisters Dezhianna Brown and Jordae Brown posed for some precious pictures with their baby brother the second the whole thing was final!

Related: Kid With Cancer Met Hero Tom Brady!

Dezhianna took to Twitter to break the big news, and the sweet snaps went viral!

Ch-ch-check out the precious pics (below)!

Jordae also marked the moving moment by posting a Flipagram slideshow of adorable photos and videos of the little man (below)!

Officially adopted💙 We love you Michael. pic.twitter.com/iw9dllBYWv

— jordae (@jordaebrown) December 20, 2016

Dezhianna explained to BuzzFeed News that they first welcomed the tiny tot through the foster care system, with the intention of eventually reuniting him with his mom.

However, the 17-year-old confessed they ultimately changed their mind, and went from being Michael's third to his LAST foster family.

She knew it was fate, commenting:

"His last name was already Brown so we knew it was meant to be."

Plus, the teen exclaimed the adorable child was very shy when he first joined their home in February 2015, but that's all changed:

"He's a lot more outgoing now and you can now see the personality in him. Now when he sleeps with me, he'll roll over in the morning and get super close to my face and say, 'Dae, I so happy.'"

Awwww! He definitely looks outgoing in these images!

Related: 9-Year-Old Fighting Cancer Loves Getting Christmas Cards From Strangers!

She spilled that the youngster was thrilled the day he legally became part of their family, even though he didn't know what was going on:

"He was so excited on the day. I don't think he truly understood what being adopted meant. He just knew he was being adopted."

Dezhianna's post has been liked over 100K times, and people are (virtually) SOBBING on Twitter over it! Ch-ch-check out the best reactions (below)!

[Image via Dezhianna Brown/Twitter.]

Tags: awwwww, cute and contemporary families, cute kidz, cute!, cuteness!, dezhianna brown, family, heartwarming, inspiration, jordae brown, legal matters, michael brown, viral: kids, viral: news