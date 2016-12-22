Home Videos Photos Shop
Listen To This: In Their Arms!

12/22/2016 8:31 AM ET | Filed under: Listen To This

Emily Warren has had a kickass 2016!

The gifted songwriter began singing this year, ended up on one of our favorite songs - Capsize by Frenship - and is now back lending her vocals and writing skills to another pair of producers, Lost Kings.

Phone Down is so fresh!

A love song with bite and dope production!

Pop at its best!!!

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Lost Kings!

