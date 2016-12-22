Man Arrested For Drawing A D*ck In His Christmas Lights — See His HIGHlarious Interaction With Police!

A British man has been arrested during his quest to spread a little crude Christmas cheer.

Steve McGawley was cautioned by police multiple times before getting arrested for what they said were inappropriate Christmas lights on his Blackpool home!

According to the Blackpool Gazette, the standoff began when the 43-year-old used lights to spell out "c*nt" on his house.

When cops arrived at his house, McGawley trolled the officers further by answering the door naked and played dumb to why anyone would complain about his festive decorations.

After the conversation, he changed the lights to read "LOL" — but later caused more festive mischief by reapplying the lights once again to make a not-so-subtle penis reference.

His second offensive light artwork was a pictionary-style image of a d*ck, next to a picture of a bell, next to the word "end." ("Bellend" is British slang for the head of a penis.)

After cops showed up again, McGawley refused to take down the offensive display — so the d*ck doodler was arrested on Monday.

After getting released, the holiday prankster issued an apology to his neighbors by spelling out the words "I'm sorry" in the very same lights that made up the phallic silhouette. Awwww, how sweet!

The most hilarious part of this story is the exchange with police that he filmed and later posted on social media — which includes phenomenal dialogue, like when the female officer matter-of-factly states:

"Your penis is still offensive."

Ch-ch-check out the footage (below) to truly appreciate this gross Christmas miracle.

WARNING: Contains strong language

Watch the moment the police ask Steve McGawley to take down his Christmas lights.https://t.co/y4jstlW4oq pic.twitter.com/M76w1VDGXm

— Blackpool Gazette (@The_Gazette) December 21, 2016

[Image via Blackpool Gazette/Twitter.]

