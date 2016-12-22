Same-Sex Bachelor Couple DENIES Their Romance Is For Publicity!

Home Videos Photos Shop
12/22/2016

no title

Sorry haters! This relationship is 100% real!

As we reported, Megan Marx and Tiffany Scanlon – two contestants on the Australian version of The Bachelor — fell in love with each other instead of hunk Richie Strahan.

Although many viewers are skeptical of their relationship, the two blondes want you to know that this is NOT a publicity stunt!

Related: The Bachelor Is Getting ANOTHER Aftershow

The reality TV stars appear on the cover of the January issue of Maxim Australia where they set the record straight about their love affair.

Marx told the publication:

"I think without people properly knowing us, and seeing us together, it can all seem a bit ‘too good to be true… Some people can be fairly negative, but there is also so much support so we are trying to focus on that."

Scanlon chimed in by saying:

"Usually we just say, ‘OK, you can think what you like'… I don't have the time or energy to spend trying to convince the critics that we are together. It just makes me sad that we live in such a cynical world where a lot of people choose to believe it is a lie rather than having trust and faith in that it is the truth."

The two — who were named "Couple of the Year" — want to use their fame to positively promote LGBT rights in their country.

Tiffany said:

"I feel so incredibly honored and grateful to Maxim for believing in us and for helping us break down barriers and misunderstanding around same-sex relationships… I love Megan so much and I'm excited to share that love with Australia."

On Wednesday, Scanlon took to Instagram to further address the controversy and to clap back at trolls.

Oh hey 👋 hey there 🤓 just me, the real human being with real human emotions behind this account. See my face…im excited and im super proud of what @megan.leto.marx and I have achieved here. I knew it would be controversial, i knew it would ruffle feathers, i knew there would be criticism and judgement but guess what, I did it anyway! Why? Because (a) im an experience junkie as per my bio and it was pretty damn awesome to be asked to be on the cover of Maxim. (b) I do what I want because I want to; not for any body else; not to impress or offend or any other reason than because I WANT TO and I honestly don't need anyone's approval. (c) I have always and will always continue to advocate acceptance and no labels in all areas of life. I dont label myself or my relationship; I simply live and love and create life on my own terms. (d) @maxim_aus may be sold as a mens mag, but what does that matter? I really like reading it! and they have shown us more support than most other Australian media and i am proud to shoot with a publication who is as much about pushing boundaries as we are. The shoot was tasteful and had less nudity than some of our other shared photos on social media and the interview had everything we wanted to say. (e) if you think that this is some fake anti feminist lesbianised sexual male fantasy then you are only aiding in the judgemental backward thinking of society whether you are straight, gay, bi or however else you choose to label yourself. #dropthemic #hatersgotnorighttohate #takeyourbestshot #enoughisenough #noregrets #nolabels #acceptance #stopbeingsodamnjudgemental #loveislove #lifeonyourterms #idowhatiwant #donttellmehowtolivemylifeA photo posted by Tiffany Scanlon (@tiffany_janes) on Dec 21, 2016 at 5:31am PST

We are extremely happy for Megan and Tiffany, and we are proud of Maxim for supporting same-sex couples.

[Image via Maxim Australia.]

