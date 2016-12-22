Same-Sex Bachelor Couple DENIES Their Romance Is For Publicity!

Sorry haters! This relationship is 100% real!

As we reported, Megan Marx and Tiffany Scanlon – two contestants on the Australian version of The Bachelor — fell in love with each other instead of hunk Richie Strahan.

Although many viewers are skeptical of their relationship, the two blondes want you to know that this is NOT a publicity stunt!

The reality TV stars appear on the cover of the January issue of Maxim Australia where they set the record straight about their love affair.

Marx told the publication:

"I think without people properly knowing us, and seeing us together, it can all seem a bit ‘too good to be true… Some people can be fairly negative, but there is also so much support so we are trying to focus on that."

Scanlon chimed in by saying:

"Usually we just say, ‘OK, you can think what you like'… I don't have the time or energy to spend trying to convince the critics that we are together. It just makes me sad that we live in such a cynical world where a lot of people choose to believe it is a lie rather than having trust and faith in that it is the truth."

The two — who were named "Couple of the Year" — want to use their fame to positively promote LGBT rights in their country.

Tiffany said:

"I feel so incredibly honored and grateful to Maxim for believing in us and for helping us break down barriers and misunderstanding around same-sex relationships… I love Megan so much and I'm excited to share that love with Australia."

On Wednesday, Scanlon took to Instagram to further address the controversy and to clap back at trolls.

We are extremely happy for Megan and Tiffany, and we are proud of Maxim for supporting same-sex couples.

