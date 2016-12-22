Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence are two of the most open, honest actors in Hollywood.

But that doesn't mean interviewers can't still go a little TOO far with their questions!

On Thursday, the Passengers actors chatted with Australia's KIIS Summer Fling radio show to help promote their movie. While the pair were musing on the deep subject of the possibility of extraterrestrial life with cohost Matty Acton, the show's other host Sophie Monk shifted the conversation to something WAY more personal -- sex.

Monk brought up the fact that the stars bump uglies on the kitchen table in their sci-fi flick and then asked:

