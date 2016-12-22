Nick Cannon Hospitalized Through Christmas Due To His Battle With Lupus

Nick Cannon has new plans for the holidays, and unfortunately, they involve spending time in the hospital.

The America's Got Talent host posted an update about his health to Instagram on Thursday where he revealed he's been hospitalized for a few days already due to his battle with lupus.

As we're previously reported, the 36-year-old has been open about his diagnosis with the autoimmune disease and his previous hospitalizations.

This time, the expecting poppa shared a pic of himself from his hospital bed, writing:

For all who have been trying to contact me the last few days this is where I've been. And I will be in the Hospital through Christmas. All good though, Doctors say I will be back to normal before the New Year. #LupusSucks #ncredible #warriorA photo posted by LORD NCREDIBLE ALMIGHTY 🕉IkeT🆙 (@nickcannon) on Dec 22, 2016 at 12:55pm PST

Obviously there's no great time to be sick, but we're heartbroken he won't get to spend the holidays at home with his two kiddos, Moroccan and Monroe.

Hopefully Nick's doctors will be able to get him out of Cedar's Sinai as soon as he's well enough!

Wishing him a quick recovery!

[Image via FayesVision/WENN.]

