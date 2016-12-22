Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Fifth Harmony J.Law Trump Kylie Jenner PerezTV
Home >> Nick Cannon, Holidaze, Health, Instagram >> Nick Cannon Hospitalized Through Christmas Due To His Battle With Lupus

Nick Cannon Hospitalized Through Christmas Due To His Battle With Lupus

12/22/2016 5:28 PM ET | Filed under: Nick CannonHolidazeHealthInstagram

Hoping Nick Cannon has a speedy recovery!

Nick Cannon has new plans for the holidays, and unfortunately, they involve spending time in the hospital.

The America's Got Talent host posted an update about his health to Instagram on Thursday where he revealed he's been hospitalized for a few days already due to his battle with lupus.

As we're previously reported, the 36-year-old has been open about his diagnosis with the autoimmune disease and his previous hospitalizations.

Related: Mariah Carey Is A Co-Parenting Queen!

This time, the expecting poppa shared a pic of himself from his hospital bed, writing:

Obviously there's no great time to be sick, but we're heartbroken he won't get to spend the holidays at home with his two kiddos, Moroccan and Monroe.

Hopefully Nick's doctors will be able to get him out of Cedar's Sinai as soon as he's well enough!

Wishing him a quick recovery!

[Image via FayesVision/WENN.]

Tags: , , , , ,

12 Days Of Perezmas: 6 Sexy Music Videos!
Celebs Accused Of Liking 'Snow'!
15 Gifts That SLAY For The Beyoncé Lover In Your Life
Holiday Gift Guide Under $30
The Ultimate Gift Guide For The Drake-Obsessed Fan In Your Life!
10 Must-Have Pop Culture Gifts Of 2016!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Donald Trump Finally Finds Another Performer For The Inauguration Ceremony!
Next story »
A Journey Through Lena Dunham's Apology Tour
See All Comments