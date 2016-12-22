12 Days Of Perezmas: 4 Teen Mom Tantrums

On the 4th Day of Perezmas, pop culture brought to us… 4 Teen Mom Tantrums!!!

While we're just under two weeks away from getting a new season of Teen Mom 2, 2016 was definitely all about Teen Mom OG!

Farrah Abraham, Maci Bookout, Catelynn Lowell, and Amber Portwood really outdid themselves in the drama department this year… so we thought it was only fair to highlight four of the MTV franchise's biggest breakdowns — just in time for the Holidays!

Without further ado…

Amber vs Farrah

First and foremost, our list wouldn't be complete without including the Portwood vs. Abraham family fracas at the Season 6 reunion at the very top of our list.

As you may recall, Michael Abraham, Simon Saran, and Matt Baier joined their female castmembers' physical dysfunction after Farrah's on/off fiancé called Amber's deadbeat fiancé a pedophile…

Of course, Dr. Drew was there to mediate… which meant no one on that stage really cared about their well-being.

We just can't believe it took this long for one of the girls to finally quit!

Catelynn vs Tyler

Not to be outdone, the typically collected Catelynn finally let her guard down long enough to reveal some real world struggles: postpartum depression AND marijuana addiction.

Unfortunately for Novalee's momma, it turned out admitting her problem actually wasn't her biggest obstacle after all… because Tyler Baltierra was pretty much over her negative attitude towards rehab from the very start!

Oh geez…

Kailyn vs Javi

But don't count Teen Mom 2 out just yet — Javi Marroquin made sure to make headlines of his own in 2016 all thanks to his tumultuous breakup from Kailyn Lowry!

Not only was news of their divorce followed almost immediately by gay rumors… but he also called her out for cheating!!!

Once again, good thing Dr. Drew was there to help:

Yeah… they're def not OTP anymore!

And last but certainly not least, you can't really have a list of Teen Mom tantrums without including the MTV series' one true queen: Jenelle Evans.

Jenelle vs Kailyn

With that said, she actually managed to have a relatively calm year — for her — but that didn't stop the mother-of-two from feuding with her former friend Kailyn waaaaay back in January!

Over plastic surgery, no less…

When your cast mates subtly throw shade at you 🙄💁🏼 it's cool though

— Kail Lowry (@KailLowry) January 26, 2016

Sometimes you just have to block people in life that you once believed to be your friend.

— Jenelle Evans (@PBandJenelley_1) January 26, 2016

I've always been the black sheep of the group, it's all good. I'm use to it now. https://t.co/7RnQNvEtFd

— Jenelle Evans (@PBandJenelley_1) January 27, 2016

Never change, ladies.

Now we just can't wait to see what sh*t they get into next year!

Which Teen Mom star were you most thankful for in 2016??

[Image via MTV.]

