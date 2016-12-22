12 Days Of Perezmas: 4 Teen Mom Tantrums

On the 4th Day of Perezmas, pop culture brought to us… 4
Teen Mom Tantrums!!!
While we're just under two weeks away from getting a new season of
, 2016 was definitely all about Teen Mom 2 ! Teen Mom OG
, Farrah Abraham Maci Bookout, Catelynn Lowell, and Amber Portwood really outdid themselves in the drama department this year… so we thought it was only fair to highlight four of the franchise's biggest breakdowns — just in time for the Holidays! MTV
Without further ado…
Amber vs Farrah
First and foremost, our list wouldn't be complete without including
the Portwood vs. Abraham family fracas at the Season 6 reunion at the very top of our list.
As you may recall,
Michael Abraham, Simon Saran, and Matt Baier joined their female castmembers' physical dysfunction after Farrah's on/off fiancé called Amber's deadbeat fiancé a pedophile…
Of course,
was there to mediate… which meant no one on that stage really cared about their well-being. Dr. Drew
We just can't believe it took this long for
one of the girls to finally quit!
Catelynn vs Tyler
Not to be outdone, the typically collected Catelynn finally let her guard down long enough to reveal some real world struggles:
postpartum depression AND marijuana addiction.
Unfortunately for
Novalee's momma, it turned out admitting her problem actually after all… because wasn't her biggest obstacle Tyler Baltierra was pretty much over her negative attitude towards rehab from the very start!
Oh geez…
Kailyn vs Javi
But don't count
Teen Mom 2 out just yet — Javi Marroquin made sure to make headlines of his own in 2016 all thanks to his tumultuous breakup from Kailyn Lowry!
Not only was news of their
divorce followed almost immediately by gay rumors… but he also called her out for cheating!!!
Once again, good thing Dr. Drew was there to help:
Yeah… they're def not OTP anymore!
And last but certainly not least, you can't really have a list of
Teen Mom tantrums without including the MTV series' one true queen: Jenelle Evans.
Jenelle vs Kailyn
With that said, she actually managed to have a relatively calm year — for her — but that didn't stop the mother-of-two from
feuding with her former friend Kailyn waaaaay back in January!
Over plastic surgery, no less…
Never change, ladies.
Now we just can't wait to see
what sh*t they get into next year!
Which
Teen Mom star were you most thankful for in 2016??
