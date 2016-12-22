Seth Meyers Explains Just How AWFUL President Donald Trump Will Be For The Environment!

As you surely know, one of the COUNTLESS terrifying things about Donald Trump is he apparently doesn't believe in climate change — and Seth Meyers totally blasted him for it!

On Wednesday, the Late Night host used his "A Closer Look" segment to dive into what Donald becoming POTUS means for the serious environmental issue — and it's not good!

Video: Seth SLAMS Trump's Childish Twitter Behavior (And Spelling)!

While the SNL alum touches on everything from Leonardo DiCaprio talking environment with the Trumps, to Ivanka Trump's surprisingly rational viewpoint, Meyers also reveals some ABSURD details! Did you know Donald HATES wind turbines that help produce energy because they "look terrible" and he thinks they "kill all the bald eagles"? WHAT?!

Ch-ch-check out Seth as he takes "A Closer Look" at how Trump's views on the environment will impact climate change (below)!

