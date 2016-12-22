The Bachelor Is Getting ANOTHER Aftershow Just For Nick Viall — But This One Is A Little Different…

It's his happily ever after… show!

It took two seasons of The Bachelorette and a stint on Bachelor in Paradise for Nick Viall to finally be crowned The Bachelor — but it looks like ABC is more than pleased with their pick.

Not only is the 36-year-old getting the first official fantasy league for the reality TV staple, but the network just announced yet ANOTHER aftershow for the franchise just two weeks ahead of the premiere!

Bachelor Nation is already aware that Michelle Collins and Sean Lowe hosted After Paradise over the Summer — taking over for Chris Harrison and Jenny Mollen from the previous year — but now Nick's episodes will be getting their own companion series as well…

On Snapchat, of course.

Watch Party: The Bachelor debuts Tuesday, January 3 on Snapchat Discover — a day after the real premiere — and will feature celebrity guests and superfans as they completely over-analyze each episode! (It's just The Bachelor, people.)

Disney-ABC Television Group promised to entertain fans with their 10-part miniseries and subsequent stories in a statement on Wednesday, saying:

"Intercut with clips from each week's episode, the Snapchat audience will watch along with the cast as they hang out, eat snacks, crack jokes, and hilariously react to the crazy/wild/romantic story lines that are sure to unfold this season on The Bachelor."

That sounds just mundane enough to work!

And while there's no host to announce just yet… our money is on fan-favorite Ashley Iaconetti, obviously.

In all seriousness, we're impressed with how much they're putting into Nick's search for love… so hopefully it doesn't end with him getting dumped on national television. Again.

Would U watch a social media-only Bachelor aftershow??

