We're only a month away form Vin Diesel's next flick XXX: The Return of Xander Cage, and the action star is getting the press tour started — apparently in the worst way possible.

At Brazil's Comic-Con Experience 2016, Diesel sat down with YouTuber Carol Moreira to talk about his past and upcoming projects.

Unfortunately the Fast & Furious star mostly succeeded in making Carol feel very "uncomfortable" as he hit on her MULTIPLE times during the interview!

The chat starts off pretty normal, but in the middle of talking about working with Tom Hanks on Saving Private Ryan, the star stops and apropos of nothing tells Miz Moreira:

"God, you're so beautiful. My god, she's so beautiful, man. Am I right or wrong? Look at her. How am I supposed to do this interview? Look at this woman. She's so beautiful. Talk to me, baby!"

SRSLY?!

The interviewer is obviously NOT cool with what Vin is saying but does her best to stay professional and get the talk back on track asking the 49-year-old to "tell me your story." Unfortunately, Mr. Diesel wasn't going to give up as he said:

"Tell me your story! Let's get outta here. Let's go, let's go have lunch. My god, I love her. Look how beautiful she is. God, wow, man."

"Let's get outta here?" UGH!

If that's not bad enough, the poised pro tried to ask the Furious 7 star about his love for Dungeons & Dragons, saying she heard he was nerdy like her — only to have Vin say:

"I'm anything like you because I love you."

The buff movie star then pulled people from his entourage off camera into the awkwardness as he says:

"Look how beautiful she is. You guys think this is a joke. How am I supposed to sit over here looking at such beauty? C'mon guys. She's so beautiful. I'm in love. I'm in love with the interviewer.

Once again, Moreira just does her best to get through the moment, most likely hoping that it won't happen again.

It will.

Near the end of the interview, Vin stops a THIRD time to tell the YouTuber:

"I love her. Man, she's so f*cking sexy. I can't do this interview. Look at her. Does anyone say this? Guys, what's wrong? Am I the only one saying this? Look at her. She's so f*cking beautiful. It's like you can't even do an interview with her."

Uhm, no. You're just the only one creepy enough to KEEP awkwardly hitting on her!

If all of this wasn't mortifying enough for the young woman, Diesel then gets out of his seat and crawls to Moreira on his knees and says:

"Oh my god, someone save me. When did this turn into beautiful world? When did this turn into the most beautiful girl in Brazil? When did this turn into I love you?"

WTF?!

In the video Carol ultimately uploaded to her channel on Wednesday, she introduces the interview in her native Portuguese, saying:

"I was not sure what to do. I just laughed because it was a very delicate situation. I did not like it. At the time I did not know how to react, but you will see that I was uncomfortable, it was not legal and that he interrupted my work."

And if all of this wasn't scummy enough, even though the Guardians of the Galaxy actor is unmarried, he has been in a longtime relationship with Paloma Jimenez and has three kids with her!

We guess Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson might not have been so far off about acting unprofessionally!

Ch-ch-check out the full interview (below) and jump to 4:25, 7:15, and 11:30 for all of the star's painfully awkward moments!

[Image via YouTube.]

