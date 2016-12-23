Carrie Fisher's Brother Todd Says The Star Wars Actress Is Stable & 'Out Of Emergency' After Heart Attack

We're so glad there's some good news coming out of this scary situation.

On Friday, Carrie Fisher was unresponsive after suffering a heart attack on an LAX-bound flight. First responders rushed her to UCLA Medical Center for treatment, where she was reportedly placed on a ventilator and in critical condition.

But now, the Star Wars actress' brother has revealed to the Associated Press that his sister is now stable.

Todd Fisher told the outlet the 60-year-old had stabilized and was "out of emergency" following the scare, but he couldn't divulge anymore details about his sister's health.

Ms. Fisher's daughter Billie Lourd and French Bulldog Gary are by her side at the hospital.

Get better soon, Carrie.

