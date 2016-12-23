Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Fifth Harmony J.Law Trump Kylie Jenner PerezTV
Home >> Sad Sad, Health, Family, Sick, Carrie Fisher, Scary!, Star Wars >> Carrie Fisher's Brother Todd Says The Star Wars Actress Is Stable & 'Out Of Emergency' After Heart Attack

Carrie Fisher's Brother Todd Says The Star Wars Actress Is Stable & 'Out Of Emergency' After Heart Attack

12/23/2016 7:40 PM ET | Filed under: Sad SadHealthFamilySickCarrie FisherScary!Star Wars

no title

We're so glad there's some good news coming out of this scary situation.

On Friday, Carrie Fisher was unresponsive after suffering a heart attack on an LAX-bound flight. First responders rushed her to UCLA Medical Center for treatment, where she was reportedly placed on a ventilator and in critical condition.

Related: Stars React To Carrie's Heart Attack

But now, the Star Wars actress' brother has revealed to the Associated Press that his sister is now stable.

Todd Fisher told the outlet the 60-year-old had stabilized and was "out of emergency" following the scare, but he couldn't divulge anymore details about his sister's health.

Ms. Fisher's daughter Billie Lourd and French Bulldog Gary are by her side at the hospital.

Get better soon, Carrie.

[Image via Nicky Nelson/WENN.]

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

12 Days Of Perezmas: 12 Traumatizing Breakups!
How To Avoid Talking Politics When You Go Home For The Holidays!
This Week In Celebrity Quotes!
Movies With REALLY Dark Original Endings!
This Week In Celebrity Quotes!
Movies With Deadly Real-Life Curses!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Star Wars Actors Mark Hamill & Peter Mayhew Send Well Wishes To Carrie Fisher After Her Heart Attack
Next story »
Carrie Fisher Described As 'An Unresponsive Passenger' In Leaked EMS Dispatch Audio
See All Comments