Carrie Fisher's Daughter Billie Lourd Arrives At The Hospital Following Her Mom's Scary Heart Attack

12/23/2016 7:06 PM ET

During this terrifying time, we're just glad Carrie Fisher isn't alone at the hospital.

On Friday, the Star Wars star suffered a major heart attack while on a plane that was about to arrive at LAX. Once the jet touched down, the 60-year-old was rushed to UCLA Medical Center, where she is reportedly on a ventilator.

Now, Carrie's daughter, Billie Lourd, has arrived at the hospital, along with the iconic actress' dog, Gary. Witnesses say the French Bulldog was also onboard when Ms. Fisher went into cardiac arrest.

The Scream Queens star is the thespian's only child with agent Bryan Lourd.

We're wishing Carrie a speedy recovery, and our hearts are with everyone affected during this tough time.

