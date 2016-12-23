Carrie Fisher Is In The ICU & The Family Is Hoping 'For The Best'

Carrie Fisher's family is keeping everyone updated amid the actress' scary situation.

After suffering a major heart attack, the Star Wars alum's brother, Todd, has revealed the 60-year-old is now in the ICU. The 58-year-old opened up about his sister's latest development to Entertainment Tonight.

He told the outlet:

"She is in the intensive care unit, she is being well looked after. If everyone could just pray for her that would be good. The doctors are doing their thing and we don't want to bug them. We are waiting by patiently."

And, while the filmmaker had previously said his sibling had stabilized, he doesn't know much about her current condition, adding:

"We don't know. We hope for the best. We certainly do not know her condition, that's why she is in ICU. I'm sure everyone wants to speculate, but now is not the time for that."

Ms. Fisher became unresponsive after going into cardiac arrest on a flight bound for LAX. She was rushed to UCLA Medical Center, where she was joined by her daughter Billie Lourd and her beloved pup Gary.

Our thoughts are with Carrie as we wish her a speedy and full recovery.

[Image via WENN.]

