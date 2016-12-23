Carrie Fisher Described As 'An Unresponsive Passenger' In Leaked EMS Dispatch Audio

We really hope Carrie Fisher pulls through.

On Friday, the actress was rushed to UCLA Medical Center after suffering a heart attack on a flight preparing to land at LAX.

TMZ has obtained a recording of the emergency medical services' dispatch call between air traffic control and the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Related: Carrie's Daughter Billie Lourd Is At The Hospital

In the leaked audio, officials describe the Star Wars star as "an unresponsive passenger." According to the clip, the 60-year-old was on flight 935, and LAFD responders picked her up at gate 74.

You can listen to the audio here.

Carrie is reportedly in critical condition, and breathing with a ventilator.

[Image via WENN.]

Tags: air traffic control, carrie fisher, health, heart attack, lafd, lax, los angeles fire department, sad sad, scary!, sick, star wars, travel, unresponsive