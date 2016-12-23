Home Videos Photos Shop
Celine Dion Pays Tribute To Late Husband René Angélil In An Emotional Retrospective Video — Watch!

Celine Dion Pays Tribute To Late Husband René Angélil In An Emotional Retrospective Video — Watch!

12/23/2016

Celine Dion's had quite a challenging year.

As you may recall, the All By Myself singer lost the love of her life to cancer back on January 14 and her brother Daniel Dion to the same disease on January 16. And while the A-lister received the Billboard Icon award earlier this year, Miz Dion's had to navigate her career without late husband manager René Angélil by her side for the first time in awhile.

So it's no wonder the 48-year-old reflected on Angélil's death, and all of the other sadness she's had to overcome these last 11 months, in a new retrospective video for her YouTube page. We're being completely serious, be sure to have some tissue boxes handy.

Not only does the recap vid (above) document Dion's devastation, but it also captures her incredible will to carry on with her Las Vegas residency and other professional gigs. Like Céline sings, the show must go on.

Take a peek at the emotional retrospective video for yourself (above)! You won't regret it!

