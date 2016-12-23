Home Videos Photos Shop
Ciara Flaunts Her Beautiful Baby Bump AND Her Calvins In SKINtillating New Ad!

Ciara is positively glowing!

The gorgeous gal has loved showing off her baby bump ever since she and Russell Wilson first announced they were expecting.

And on Friday, the 31-year-old flaunted her killer curves in a new photo (above) from a Calvin Klein ad she's working on!

The seXXXy momma took to Instagram to feature her fab pregnancy figure while she rocked some denim overalls, a bright pink lip, and her Calvins, of course!

She captioned the SKINtillating shot:

"Loved working with @CalvinKlein on this special project!
#mycalvins #ad"

Looking good, girl!

[Image via Ciara/Instagram.]

