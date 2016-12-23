Ciara Flaunts Her Beautiful Baby Bump AND Her Calvins In SKINtillating New Ad!

Poor Carrie Fisher.

As we previously reported, the Star Wars icon suffered a serious heart attack on Friday in the middle of a flight. And now, we're learning a little bit more about those terrifying moments onboard that plane.

A source told Entertainment Tonight the 60-year-old "started throwing up and saying she couldn't breathe" as her United Airlines flight was preparing to land at LAX.

The insider explained the unresponsive actress was rushed to the hospital, where doctors were monitoring her heart. Her brother, Todd, has since revealed the California native had been taken to the Intensive Care Unit, and her current condition is unknown.

ET also confirmed Carrie's sister Joely has backed out of her Friday night performance as Carabosse in Sleeping Beauty at Laguna Beach's Laguna Playhouse in light of the scary situation.

We're thinking of Carrie and her loved ones during this trying time.

