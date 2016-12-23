Home Videos Photos Shop
Kris Jenner Prepares For Christmas By Sharing A Throwback Pic Of Her Children!

Kris Jenner Prepares For Christmas By Sharing A Throwback Pic Of Her Children!

no title

The holidays are all about family and making great memories! Just ask Kris Jenner!

On Friday, two days before Christmas, the KUWTK matriarch shared the (above) photo on Instagram of her children — Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, and Rob Kardashian — when they were toddlers!

The momager added the caption:

"My little Christmas cuties!! #FBF#Christmas #throwback#besttimeoftheyear"

Best time of the year, indeed!

We can't get over how cute the girls look in their matching outfits! Also, even when she was young, Kimmy was such a natural in front of the camera!

'Tis the season to be jolly!

[Image via Kris Jenner/Instagram.]

