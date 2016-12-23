Kris Jenner Prepares For Christmas By Sharing A Throwback Pic Of Her Children!

The holidays are all about family and making great memories! Just ask Kris Jenner!

On Friday, two days before Christmas, the KUWTK matriarch shared the (above) photo on Instagram of her children — Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, and Rob Kardashian — when they were toddlers!

The momager added the caption:

Best time of the year, indeed!

We can't get over how cute the girls look in their matching outfits! Also, even when she was young, Kimmy was such a natural in front of the camera!

'Tis the season to be jolly!

