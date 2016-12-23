Star Wars Actors Mark Hamill & Peter Mayhew Send Well Wishes To Carrie Fisher After Her Heart Attack

Luke and Chewbacca are always there for Leia.

On Friday, Star Wars' Carrie Fisher became unresponsive after she suffered a major heart attack while onboard a plane landing at LAX.

In light of the scary situation, the 60-year-old's costars from the popular film franchise are wishing her well.

Mark Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker, took to Twitter to share a heartfelt message for his onscreen love saying:

as if 2016 couldn't get any worse… sending all our love to @carrieffisher

— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) December 23, 2016

Peter Mayhew, famous for his role as Chewbacca, also sent the actress positive thoughts, writing:

Thoughts and prayers for our friend and everyone's favorite princess right now.. @carrieffisher

— Peter Mayhew (@TheWookieeRoars) December 23, 2016

Carrie is joined at the hospital by her daughter, Billie Lourd, and her dog, Gary. Her brother, Todd Fisher, has said that she's "out of emergency" and stable.

Our hearts are with Carrie and her loved ones.

