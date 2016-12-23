Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Fifth Harmony J.Law Trump Kylie Jenner PerezTV
Home >> Film Flickers, Sad Sad, Health, Carrie Fisher, Scary!, Star Wars >> Star Wars Actors Mark Hamill & Peter Mayhew Send Well Wishes To Carrie Fisher After Her Heart Attack

Star Wars Actors Mark Hamill & Peter Mayhew Send Well Wishes To Carrie Fisher After Her Heart Attack

12/23/2016 8:11 PM ET | Filed under: Film FlickersSad SadHealthCarrie FisherScary!Star Wars

no title

Luke and Chewbacca are always there for Leia.

On Friday, Star Wars' Carrie Fisher became unresponsive after she suffered a major heart attack while onboard a plane landing at LAX.

In light of the scary situation, the 60-year-old's costars from the popular film franchise are wishing her well.

Related: Stars React To Carrie's Heart Attack

Mark Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker, took to Twitter to share a heartfelt message for his onscreen love saying:

Peter Mayhew, famous for his role as Chewbacca, also sent the actress positive thoughts, writing:

Carrie is joined at the hospital by her daughter, Billie Lourd, and her dog, Gary. Her brother, Todd Fisher, has said that she's "out of emergency" and stable.

Our hearts are with Carrie and her loved ones.

[Image via Lucasfilm.]

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Made-For-TV Holiday Movies Celebs Should Be Embarrassed They Were In!
10 Must-Have Pop Culture Gifts Of 2016!
12 Days Of Perezmas: 12 Traumatizing Breakups!
SAG Award Nominations 2017 -- Snubs & Surprises!
15 Family Friendly Movies To Add To Your Netflix Queue This Holiday Season!
2017 Golden Globe Nominations - Snubs & Surprises
View Pics »
« Previous story
Kris Jenner Prepares For Christmas By Sharing A Throwback Pic Of Her Children!
Next story »
Carrie Fisher's Brother Todd Says The Star Wars Actress Is Stable & 'Out Of Emergency' After Heart Attack
See All Comments